Police shoot and kill woman on the east side

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after being shot by a police officer after failing to comply with commands to put a weapon down on the east side Saturday evening, officials said.

San Antonio Police was initially dispatched to the 400 block of Delmar for a cutting around 5:45 p.m. Police said it all started when a woman went to her ex-boyfriend's house. According to the ex-boyfriend, the woman seemed agitated and was being aggressive.

At some point while the woman was inside the house, the ex said she started assaulting him. He said she went and pulled a rifle out, but he was able to take it away. He and his roommate then kicked her out, locked the door and called 911.

While she was outside, the ex-boyfriend says that the woman started stabbing the door with some type of knife. Police arrived and confronted her in the backyard. Police said witnesses told them they heard officers tell the woman to put the knife down, then heard what sounded like a taser. Shortly after, they said they heard gunshots.

The woman was shot by an officer who's a three year veteran and died at the scene, police said.