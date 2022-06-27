Police seeking help finding jewelry stolen from Quarry Market

Police say on June 16, the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit was called out to an aggravated robbery at a jeweler in the Quarry Market.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding stolen jewelry that may have been sold after it was stolen.

Police say on June 16, the SAPD Robbery Task Force Unit was called out to an aggravated robbery at a jeweler in the Quarry Market. Through the investigation, an arrest was made within 48 hours of the robbery. However, the stolen property was not recovered.

Police believe the suspect may have sold the jewelry to a buyer who did not know the jewelry had been stolen. The jewelry is unique and police believe someone out there may recognize it.

See photos the stolen jewelry below:

Police are hoping the unsuspecting buyer comes forward. If you or anyone you know is in possession of this stolen property, please contact the Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.