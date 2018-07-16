SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding a man they say robbed a cell phone store a couple of weeks ago.

Back on July 6, a man seen in surveillance pictures robbed the Cricket Wireless at O’Connor and I-35.

Police say he threatened to shoot an employee if she did not give him all the money out of the cash register. She gave him the money and he took off.

If you know anything about the man or this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.

