SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank a couple of weeks ago.

The man seen in surveillance footage walked into the Chase Bank on FM 78 back on July 9.

Police say he demanded money from the teller and threatened that he had a gun. The teller handed over the money and the man took off.

If you know who he is or have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.

© 2018 KENS