Police searching for suspects who robbed armored truck in Converse

The robbery happened Thursday morning. Police did not release any information on how much money was taken.

CONVERSE, Texas — Officials are looking for the suspects responsible for robbing an armored truck in Converse Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Converse Police received reports about a Garda armored truck robbery at an Auto Zone in the 8500 block of FM 78.

Officials said one of the suspects entered the armored truck and forced the guard to drive to another location where an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the truck.

After taking the money, the suspects fled the scene, officials said.

Although there were no shots fired during this incident, one of the guards was injured after being hit with the suspect's weapon.

Authorities said they do not know if this robbery is linked to other robberies that have recently happened outside of their jurisdiction nearby. But they said they along with San Antonio Police and the FBI are investigating.