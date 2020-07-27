Police searching for two suspects accused of robbing northeast-side Dairy Queen

The suspects got away with the cash and items, then sped off in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a northeast-side Dairy Queen.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 32100 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Police said two suspects walked into the restaurant with handguns, pointed them at the employees and demanded cash. The suspects also robbed the employees of their personal belongings, SAPD said.

No injuries were reported.