x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

local

Police searching for two suspects accused of robbing northeast-side Dairy Queen

The suspects got away with the cash and items, then sped off in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a northeast-side Dairy Queen.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 32100 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Police said two suspects walked into the restaurant with handguns, pointed them at the employees and demanded cash. The suspects also robbed the employees of their personal belongings, SAPD said.

The suspects got away with the cash and items, then sped off in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Related links on KENS 5:

Have you seen him? He's accused of robbing a U-Haul Super Center

SAPD: Suspects jump through Arby's drive-thru, steal cash register

7-Eleven cashier robbed at gunpoint by man wearing Halloween mask