Police searching for suspects who followed man from bar, shot him in head

Police were on their way to the club for reports of a shooting in progress when another call came in for someone shot down the street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspects who followed a man from a bar and shot him in the head early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:26 a.m. near the 500 block of UTSA Blvd. on the northwest side of town.

Police were on their way to a reported shooting at a martini bar when another call came in for someone who had been shot down the street on Vance Jackson.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The victim told police an altercation took place at the bar and he decided to leave. As he was driving away, he noticed that he was being followed.

The suspects pulled up next to the victim and fired off several shots. He pulled over and called for help.

Police searched the area for the suspects but were unable to find anybody.

No other details were provided and no other injuries reported.

