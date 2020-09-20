Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting

A witness said they saw people in two vehicles shooting at each other while driving down J Street.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1700 block of J Street near Roland Road.

When officers arrived, they reported finding more than 30 shell casings on the street. Police said there was a home hit by gunfire in the shooting.

The suspects then took off. No injuries were reported.