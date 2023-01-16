Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart

The shootings occurred on different sides of town just after 3 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents.

These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town.

The first one was on the 3500 block of Horizon Lake at 3:10 a.m.

The victim told police he was driving when he was shot at multiple times, with one of the rounds hitting him in the foot.

He was able to drive to his home on Horizon Lake to call for help, then was taken to BAMC.

Police say they searched multiple locations in the area but couldn't find a crime scene.

They tell us the victim is not cooperating with officers at this time.

The second shooting happened just a few minutes later on Braesview on the north side of town.

When officers got to the scene on the 11700 block of Braesview, they found a man on the ground in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

SAPD says it appears this started as some sort of "meet-up," then shots were fired.

Witnesses told police they saw a Jeep take off after the shooting and officers did find thatJjeep a short time later.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and at last check was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either of these shootings.

These are both developing stories.

