Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register

Officials say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash and the register.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night.

SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd.

According to the police sergeant, a man with a gun walked into the market and grabbed the register then ran out the door. Police say he got away with an unknown amount of cash, as well as the register.

Officers checked the cameras and found the man was all covered up when robbing the store. The suspect fled from the store on foot after the robbery.

Officials searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Police say it is unclear if the man had a getaway car waiting or if he remained on foot.

There are no cameras located at the back of the store.

No injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Police are actively investigating.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.