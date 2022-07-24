Two stabbed on River Walk after confrontation with homeless man, police say

Witnesses told police the two were stabbed after an altercation with a homeless man downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two victims on the River Walk in downtown San Antonio early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Crockett at Navarro in downtown around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a cutting. When officers arrived, they found two victims with puncture wounds to their stomach and back. Both victims, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. One was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the victims engaged in a physical altercation with a homeless man who was in his mid 30s while on the River Walk. He ran off, then returned and approached the two from behind.

The Witnesses said the suspect then stabbed both victims multiple times as they turned towards the suspect, one in the abdomen and the other in the back.

The suspect ran off after the stabbing. Eagle and K9 assisted, but police were unable to locate the suspect.

Homicide detectives responded and the investigation in ongoing.

