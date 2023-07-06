Police searching for suspect who stabbed man

The man, who police say is possibly in his 50s, was stabbed nultiple times in his torso and back.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found stbbed multiple times in his torso and back just west of downtown early Wednesday.

Police responded around 7:15 a.m. to W Martin at N Medina for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found, who they say is in his 50s, with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to University Hospital in Critical condition.

Police say the suspect is still on the run.

This is a developing story.

