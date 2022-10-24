Man stabbed while buying his groceries at local H-E-B

Police said the victim did not know the suspect and the stabbing was completely unprovoked.

SAN ANTONIO — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed another man while he was in the self-checkout lane at H-E-B buying groceries Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the southwest side of town in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive around 1:40 p.m., near Springvale Drive and Loop 410.

Police say the 30-year-old man was completing his purchase of groceries at a self-checkout kiosk when he was stabbed and slashed by an unknown suspect, who then ran off.

The man was taken to a local hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Homicide was notified of the cutting and investigators arrived on the scene to process the location.

The suspect fled with whatever he used to cut the man.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

