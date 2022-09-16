Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in neck, sending him to hospital

The 34-year-old man was stabbed approximately two inches away from his carotid artery.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in his neck, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 1:07 a.m. Friday on the 1400 block of W Woodlawn near Fredericksburg Rd just northwest of downtown.

When officers arrived at the location they found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound just two inches away from his carotid artery on his neck.

He was taken to Univesity Hospital in critical condition.

A sergeant at the location said they were told a fight took place in the common area of the small apartment building and at some point, one of the men stabbed the other one.

Police said that neither men live at the location, but were there visiting a friend.

The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run.

