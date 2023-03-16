Police searching for suspect who stabbed man before running away

The victim told police he had gotten into an argument with the suspect right before he was stabbed by him.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man following an argument outside of a southeast-side store early Thursday.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Goliad Road near Hot Wells Boulevard.

The victim, who is in his 40s, says he got into an argument with the suspect near the Dollar Store. The suspect then stabbed him on his left side and ran off.

He was able to walk to a car wash to ask for help.

He was taken to University Hospital with a one-inch stab wound in stable condition.

Police searched the area on the ground and using SAPD Eagle trying to find the man who they say was wearing a gray sweater.

They did not locate him.

This is a developing story.

