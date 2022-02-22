Police searching for suspect who stabbed a man outside a bar

It happened around 1 a.m. at a bar at San Pedro and West Laurel Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a man who stabbed another man outside a bar in north San Antonio early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at a bar at San Pedro and West Laurel Street.

Police say a fight broke out outside of the bar and a man was stabbed. The man managed to walk a few yards to the 7-11 to call for help.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect got away and no arrests have been made. He is described as having a blue shirt.