Police searching for suspect who shot two outside southside bar

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men outside a bar on the southside late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:39 p.m. in the parking lot of a bar at 8902 S. Presa St.

Police say when they arrived at the location, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The sergeant at the scene said details surrounding the incident are still being investigated, but some type of disturbance or altercation took place at the bar and shots were fired.

Officers are are still trying to determine if the events took place inside or outside the bar.

One of the men was taken to BAMC in stable condition and the other was taken to Mission Trails Hospital by a friend in stable condition.

Police are still working to gather information on the suspect, but as of now no information is available.

CSI and CID were on location collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.