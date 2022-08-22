Police searching for suspect who shot two men in apparent drive-by shooting

Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot two men in an apparent drive-by shooting on the east side of town early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:36 a.m. on the 4600 block of Belinda Lee St. just east of downtown.

Police say the two men were standing outside of the home when the suspect pulled up and opened fire on them. Both victims are in their 20s, and one was shot in the leg while the other was grazed by a bullet on the side of his head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police and Eagle searched the area for the suspect's vehicle but were unable to find it. Officials say the vehicle fled towards WW White Rd. after the shooting.

Detectives arrived on scene and started gathering more information. No suspect information was provided and no other injuries were reported.

No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.