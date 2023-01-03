One dead, one critically injured in shooting on the west side

It happened on the west side of town around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two men on the west side, killing one and critically injuring the other early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of N. San Ignacio Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

Police were told that a group of four men were hanging out in front of a vacant home when one of the men pulled out a weapon and shot two of the men.

The suspect, as well as another man, fled from the scene following the shooting in a tan Yukon.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Later, KENS 5 learned that a 28-year-old man died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for that tan Yukon.

This is a developing story.

