Man shot twice, carjacked by three men while meeting woman he 'met online'

It happened just before 7 a.m. on N. General McMullen Drive near Faust Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot twice by three suspects, then his car was stolen on the west side early Wednesday morning while he was meeting a woman he 'met online.'

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the 200 block N. General McMullen Drive near Faust Avenue.

Police say the man went to meet up with a woman he had met online, when the three suspects got out of a silver Jeep and began to argue with him before shooting him multiple times.

The victim was shot once in the back and once in the leg. The victim ran to a nearby Planet Fitness for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The three men then stole the man's car and drove off. Police are searching for the suspects.

Police don't know if the woman he was trying to meet up with ran off on her own or was with the suspects.

Officials say the Planet Fitness is currently closed while they investigate.

This is a developing story.

