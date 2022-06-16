Police searching for suspect who shot man multiple times at west side apartment complex

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning as he was pulling into an apartment complex on the west side of town.

Police and firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Callaghan near Culebra just after 1:00 a.m. when officers arrived at the location, officers found the victim, a man in his late 20s, with two gunshot wounds in his arm. He told police he did not know who shot him.

The victim told police he had just pulled into the west side apartment complex, when the suspect in a white car pulled in behind him and shot him multiple times through the driver’s side window. The suspect drove off immediately following the shooting.

