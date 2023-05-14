Police searching for suspect who shot man in QuikTrip parking lot

The man was taken to BAMC with a gunshot wound to his leg.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the leg while he was fighting with another man in a gas station parking lot.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive at a QuikTrip gas station on the southside.

Police say that two men in their 20s were physically fighting in the parking lot of the convenience store when someone in a crowd of onlookers fired off a shot, hitting one of the men in the leg.

He was taken to BAMC with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the crowd scattered following the gunfire.

Officials were given very little information about the suspect who fired the shot, but they do know he fled from the location in a dark colored sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

