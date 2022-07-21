Police searching for suspect who shot man in hip near San Pedro Springs Park

Police say the victim was not able to get a description of the shooter, who he claims fled in an unknown type vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the hip while he was walking in San Pedro Springs Park near downtown.

SAPD officers were dispatched around 12:29 a.m. to the 100 block of Blanco for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a young man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim told police that he was shot at San Pedro Springs Park located at 2200 N Flores, then walked to the intersection of Blanco and W. Ashby and asked a passerby for help. Police say the victim was not able to provide a description of the shooter, who he claims fled in an unknown type vehicle.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation.

