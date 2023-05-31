Police searching for suspect who shot man during robbery just north of downtown

It happened on Marshall Street near San Pedro around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during a robbery just north of downtown early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of Marshall Street near San Pedro around 4:45 a.m.

Police say the 65-year-old man was walking home from the store when the suspect approached him and robbed him, then shot him in the arm.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officials do not have the suspect in custody, but they do know who they are looking for.

Officers have the area blocked off while they investigate the crime and search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.