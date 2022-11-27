Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man outside west-side Walgreens

Police say a verbal altercation took place, then one man pulled out a gun and fired off some shots, hitting the victim in the stomach.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a west-side Walgreens overnight.

It happened just after midnight at the 4700 block of W Commerce St near S General McMullen.

According to the police sergeant on the scene, two men pulled into the Walgreens parking lot, and the passenger got out out and went inside.

A second car pulled up next to the victim's car and words were exchanged between the victim and the susopect.

During that verbal altercation, shots were fired hitting the victim once in the stomach.

The suspect then fled from the location.

The man inside the store heard the shots and returned to the car to find the victim, a man in his early 30s, had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have very little information on the suspect, other than a vague description of the vehicl, which was a dark colored sedan, police say.

No other injuries were reported and no other information was provided.

