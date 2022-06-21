Man shot and killed, female passenger shot in jaw while driving on west side

An unknown suspect opened fire on a man and woman driving on the west side of town late Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed and his female passenger critically injured when an unknown suspect opened fire on the couple while they were driving on the west side of town late Monday night.

It happened around 11:52 p.m. on Culebra near Esmeralda Drive and 36th Street. Police say that an unknown suspect in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them on their left side while they were stopped on Culebra in the right lane. The suspect fired off several rounds with a 9mm weapon, hitting the van they were in at least nine to ten times.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, pulled over into a parking lot at St. Mary's University. He died at the scene, according to officials. Police say he was holding a small handgun in his right hand at the time of the shooting, but they don't know if he fired off any shots. His female passenger, a woman in her 40s, was hit in the jaw. She was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.

Police say that the suspect in the dark-colored vehicle made a left turn onto Esmeralda Drive and headed south after firing off the shots.

Officials say there were several witnesses at the McDonald's nearby who witnessed the shooting, but don't know what they actually saw.

This is a developing story.

