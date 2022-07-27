Police searching for suspect who led them on chase in north side

Two officers were injured while chasing after the suspects, one with sprained ankle and the other dislocated his shoulder.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who led them on a chase Tuesday night on the north side of town.

Officers tried to pull over the suspects who were driving what they believed to be a stolen car around 9:30 p.m. on TPC Parkway at Ellis Park, near Roan Forest Elementary School.

At some point during the stop, the two men ran from the car and into the brush toward the school. An officer began chasing the men into the dark area, but fell, spraining his ankle.

Not long after, the SAPD Eagle unit arrived to help with the search.

They followed the suspects through the woods and into the neighborhoods.

While officers were closing in on one of the suspects near Roan Park and Evans, an officer possibly dislocated his shoulder trying to hop over a fence.

That officer was taken to the hospital.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after being chased for about a mile.

Officials are not sure if that person was the driver or the passenger of the car they had tried to pull over.

The suspect in custody did ask to be taken to the hospital because of some scrapes and bumps he got from running through the brush.

The two officers who were hurt are expected to be okay.