Police searching for suspect who caused disturbance at store, assaulted clerk with box cutter

The clerk told police he tried to steal a canned drink, ate a candy bar and then threw a piece of wood at the store window, shattering it, before assaulting him.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who caused a disturbance at an east-side convenience store early Tuesday, and cut the store clerk with a box cutter.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of N New Braunfels Avenue near I-35 around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

When police got to the location, the store clerk told them that he witnessed the man, possibly in his 50s, place a canned drink inside his bag. The clerk told police that he asked the man to put it back and the man denied having it. The clerk took the drink out of the man's bag and told the suspect to leave the store, according to police.

The suspect didn't, and proceeded to eat a candy bar and grab a few more on his way out of the door, all while the clerk continued to tell the man to leave.

The suspect then reportedly threw a piece of wood at the glass door, shattering it. He pulled out a box cutter and swung it at the clerk, cutting his hand.

Police say the suspect was wearing a green vest, and ran off heading towards I-35.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

