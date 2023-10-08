Police searching for suspect wanted in connection to stabbing

Yessid Mendoza Torreglosa, 21, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend back in September.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted in connection to a stabbing back in September.

Yessid Mendoza Torreglosa, 21, has been identified by police as a supect involved in an incident that took plave on September 29 in the 5500 block of W Commerce.

Police found the stabbing victim, but the suspect had run away from the scene before they got there. The victim was able to tell officers that she was stabbed by her boyfriend, who she identified as Torreglosa, police say.

A felony warrant for Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon-Dating was issued for Torreglosa’s arrest. If you know his whereabouts, please call police SAPD at (210) 207-7273, or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.