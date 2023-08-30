Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault back in June

The suspect in a white SUV pulled up next to the victim on UTSA Blvd and fired a gun. The victim was not injured.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help in identifting a supscte involved in an aggravated assault back in June on the north side of town.

The incident happened on June 16 on I-10 at UTSA Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving in a red Mitsubishi Mirage on the Southbound lanes of I-10 near UTSA Blvd when an unknown male in a white SUV(possibly a Jeep with dark wheels) pulled up on the driver’s side of the victim vehicle and fired a gun at the victim.

The 41-year old victim was not hurt. The vehicle pictured is believed to be involved in the incident.

Police are now asking for any information which could lead to the identification and location of the suspect responsible for the Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).

