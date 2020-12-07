Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Witnesses told SAPD that the truck only slowed, but didn't stop.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run on the city's southeast side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bill Miller Street and Goliad Road.

Police said a woman in her 40s was found laying in the street after suffering head trauma after being hit by a car. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told SAPD that a truck was waiting at a stop light to make a left turn onto Bill Miller Street. When the light turned green, they turned left and hit the woman that was crossing the street with her grocery cart, police said.