Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run on the city's southeast side, San Antonio police said.
The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bill Miller Street and Goliad Road.
Police said a woman in her 40s was found laying in the street after suffering head trauma after being hit by a car. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses told SAPD that a truck was waiting at a stop light to make a left turn onto Bill Miller Street. When the light turned green, they turned left and hit the woman that was crossing the street with her grocery cart, police said.
Witnesses also told SAPD that the truck only slowed, but didn't stop. No description of the suspect's vehicle was reported.
RELATED: 'Completely selfish act' | Driver accused of being high on drugs hits, kills woman on bicycle