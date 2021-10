There were no other details available but police are asking anyone with information to contact SAPD homicide.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and the suspect is on the loose, police say.

Just after 3 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of Tillie Drive for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.