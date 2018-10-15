SAN ANTONIO — Police say two vehicles were stolen from the scene of a homicide on the city's south side Monday morning.

According to SAPD, officers were called just after 8 AM to the scene at 371 W Harding, where the coworkers of a 68-year-old man had discovered he had been killed.

Police say that they have no known suspects as of 5:45 PM Monday, but that two vehicles had been taken from the home.

One vehicle is a black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, with Texas License Plate number KNC 3310. The second vehicle is a silver 2012 Toyota Tacoma Pickup, with Texas License Plate number 1NXWP. The Tacoma has a black toolbox and an extended cab.

Police say if someone sees either of these vehicles, they should call 911 and not approach anyone in the vehicles.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the murder. The Medical Examiner has yet to release the victim's name or the cause of death.

