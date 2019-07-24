SELMA, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in June.
16-year-old Andru Ramirez is listed as missing from Selma. He was last seen on June 27, according to investigators.
Ramirez is described as a 5'4" male weighing 249 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say that anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts should immediately contact them by calling either 9-1-1 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).
View the poster for missing 16-year-old Andru Ramirez below:
