SELMA, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in June.

16-year-old Andru Ramirez is listed as missing from Selma. He was last seen on June 27, according to investigators.

Ramirez is described as a 5'4" male weighing 249 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say that anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts should immediately contact them by calling either 9-1-1 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

View the poster for missing 16-year-old Andru Ramirez below:

Have you seen this child? ANDRU RAMIREZ Missing From: SELMA, TX. Missing Date: Jun 27, 2019 12:00:00 AM. Andru was last seen on June 27, 2019.

What's Trending on KENS 5:

RELATED: Local church helping the homeless may be forced to stop services due to violations

RELATED: Trump calls Mueller hearings 'all nonsense'

RELATED: U.S. Army offers $40k bonuses to new recruits

RELATED: Hidden letters discovered in old desk reveal tragic story of WWII you haven't heard

RELATED: NEISD students eat free through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)