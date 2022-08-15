Police searching for passengers of sedan involved in crash with Uber driver

Officers were able to detain the woman driving the sedan but were unable to capture her four passengers who were with her.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are still searching for four passengers who were inside a sedan when it crashed into an Uber driver seriously injuring the passenger.

It happened around 12:46 a.m. early Monday morning at the intersection of N. Elmendorf St. and W. Woodlawn Avenue.

Police say officers witnessed a red sedan get involved in a crash in the McCullough area, then flee from the location. SAPD officers were able to locate the sedan and pulled the driver over. As soon as the officer got out of his patrol car, the driver of the sedan drove off. A police chase ensued, and the sedan ended up t-boning another car at the intersection of W. Woodlawn Ave and N. Elmendorf St.

A police sergeant on the scene said five people were inside the sedan and four of them got away after the accident. Officers were able to detain the woman driving.

According to police, an Uber driver and his passenger were in the vehicle that was t-boned. The female passenger was taken to University Hospital in serious condition and the Uber driver was treated and released on scene with only minor Injuries. The passenger had been stuck inside the vehicle until firefighters pried open the door to get her out.

K-9 and air support were both called in to aid in the search for the four who fled from the location, but police came up empty handed.

It's unclear if intoxication was a factor in both crashes but police will be investigating. No word on any charges filed on the driver.

No other injuries and no other details were provided.

