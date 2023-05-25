Police searching for missing woman last seen Monday, May 22

Vanessa Bustos was last seen on the south side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on the south side of town on Monday, May 22.

Vanessa Bustos was last seen near the 9000 block of Perma Lane.

Bustos is 5'0" tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black shoulder-length, straight hair with purple highlights. Police say she was wearing her Sea Island work uniform. She has a tattoo on her left forearm.

If you have seen her, or know where she might be, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

