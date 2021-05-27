Police searching for missing teenager; CLEAR Alert issued

He was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at 8550 Huebner Road in San Antonio. He was believed to be traveling on foot.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday morning for a missing teenager.

They are looking for Maurice Windford Braggs, Jr., who is 5'9" in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing top and bottom blue scrubs.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at 8550 Huebner Road in San Antonio. He was believed to be traveling on foot.

Police believe he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.