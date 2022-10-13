Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3

Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3.

Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or anything about this missing person's case, please call the Missing Person Unit of the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

