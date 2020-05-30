Police searching for missing newborn last seen one week ago

Bravery Schmalz was born 8 days ago. He's been missing for a week.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing newborn who was last seen one day after he was born.

Bravery Schmalz was born eight days ago on May 21. Police describe the baby as having ear-length black hair and brown eyes. He's 18 inches long and weighs 7 pounds.

Bravery was last seen wrapped in a blue blanked in the 1000 block of Sonterra Blvd on the city's north side.