Police searching for man who left the state hospital Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help finding a man who left the state hospital Monday morning.

They are looking for Matthew Adam Corssland, 35,who was last seen at the facility at the 6700 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, Police say he has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'05" in height and weighs 139 pounds. Police also said he was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, a dark t-shirt and blue jean pants. He also is right-handed and has multiple tattoos on his face and body. Police say he was wanted on a family violence warrant.

If you have seen him or know anything about his whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

