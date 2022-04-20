Police asking for help finding a missing man last seen on the northwest side

The man has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen on Monday on the northwest side. The man has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care, police said.

Alexander Moreno, 27, who goes by Alex, was last seen on the 5000 Block of Elk Creek. He is described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, tye dye shirt, black tennis shoes with red outline on them.