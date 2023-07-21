Police searching for missing man last seen June 28

Police say Victoriano Flores, who goes by Victor, was last seen in the 200 block of North Alamo Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing man last seen on June 28 in the downtown area.

Police say Victoriano Flores, who goes by Victor, was last seen in the 200 block of North Alamo Street. They did not give his age but did describe him as a "missing endangered senior".

Flores is also described as being 5'6" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He has a diagnosed medical condition, is right-handed with straight ear top length hair and has a scar on forehead and has dentures, police said.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of this missing person please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.

