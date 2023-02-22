SAPD needs your help finding missing elderly woman

Margarita Garcia Schultz was last seen on the 300 block of South San Dario on the west side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need your help locating a missing elderly woman last seen on the west side of town.

Margarita Garcia Schultz was last seen on the 300 block of S. San Dario on Tuesday, wearing a red and white shawl, black pants, black tennis shoes and carrying a brown purse.

She is 5'2" tall, weighs around 140 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown and gray hair. Sh eis missing her bottom teeth.

If you have seen or have any information or have seen her, please contact the

