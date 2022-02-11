Police searching for missing 75-year-old woman last seen on the far west side

Barbara Luthy was last seen September 13, 2022, in the 2000 block of San Lucas, near the intersection with Hunt Lane.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen back in September in a neighborhood on the far west side.

Barbara Luthy, 75, was last seen September 13, 2022, in the 2000 block of San Lucas, near the intersection with Hunt Lane.

She is described as 5'3" in height and weighing 105 pounds. Police also she has green eyes and blond hair. She is also left-handed, has straight, shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

