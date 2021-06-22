Police searching for missing 35-year-old man with a medical condition

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man they say has a medical conditon.
They are looking for Kirk Edward Jones who is 6'3", and weighs 210 lbs. Police say he is left-handed with straight, collar-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black motorcycle jacket and jeans. He also has a scar over his right eyebrow.
He was last seen in the 2900 block of Olmos Park on May 30, 2021.
If you know anything about this man's disappearance, please call the SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (210)207-7660.