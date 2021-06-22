Police searching for missing 35-year-old man with a medical condition

They are looking for Kirk Edward Jones who is 6'3", and weighs 210 lbs.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man they say has a medical conditon.

They are looking for Kirk Edward Jones who is 6'3", and weighs 210 lbs. Police say he is left-handed with straight, collar-length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black motorcycle jacket and jeans. He also has a scar over his right eyebrow.

He was last seen in the 2900 block of Olmos Park on May 30, 2021.