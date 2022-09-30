Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio

Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side.

Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, camouflage pants and Timberland boots.

If you know anything about this missing person or his whereabouts, please call the San Antonio Police Department's missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

