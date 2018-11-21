NEW BRAUNFELS — Police are searching for a man who caused a fatal accident and stole a vehicle at knifepoint to flee the scene.

Investigators with the New Braunfels Police Department believe he is in a 2012 silver Kia Forte.

Police were alerted around 8 AM Wednesday to a possible stolen vehicle located at an apartment complex on County Line Road. When officers arrived near the scene, a driver got into the stolen vehicle, a silver truck, and sped off down County Line Road towards Fisher Park.

Near the entrance of the park, the truck ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, killing the driver inside. The victim was identified Wednesday afternoon as 39-year-old Amber Rachelle Williams.

The suspect got out of the wrecked stolen vehicle and took off on foot. Police believed that he then proceeded into Fisher Park and stole another vehicle at knifepoint.

Wednesday afternoon, police said that the suspect actually had flagged down another vehicle, a silver 2012 Kia Forte. The driver of that vehicle took the suspect to her home in the 1100 block of Hazelwood Drive. Police say that at that point, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife, threatening the woman and taking the keys to the vehicle. He then drove away from the home; his whereabouts remain unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is a male in his mid-20's, wearing a black hooded jacket and a white t-shirt. They warn that the suspect could still be armed with the knife. The Kia Forte has Texas license plates numbered DT6-R476 and a pink "On The Grind" sticker.

Officers are continuing their investigation at the scene and say that a portion of West County Line Road remains closed. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect or the stolen vehicle call 911 immediately.

