SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man who broke into a beauty supply store and stole several items.

It happened back on April 25 at the Black Fox Beauty Supply on Potranco.

Police say the man seen in surveillance video removed a window panel and broke into the business. Once inside, he took several items, then went through the sheet rock wall to get into an adjacent business.

The man is suspected in other burglaries in that area.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.

