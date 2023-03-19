Police searching for kidnapping suspect

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect in a kidnapping case.

According to officials, a victim was walking on the 5800 block of Wales near Killarney Drive on the southeast side of town around noon on March 17 when a maroon SUV approached her.

The driver of the SUV got out of the vehicle and tried to put the victim inside the back seat. She was able to yell and fight back which alerted neighbors in the area, and the victim was able to get away.

Police say the suspect is 17 to 21 years old, and has dark brown hair that reaches the top of his ears, he's thin, and clean shaven, and is between 5’5" and 5’8" tall.

He was driving a Maroon 2009-2010 Nissan Murano.

If you have any information that leads to the identification and location of the suspect responsible for the attempted kidnapping, you could be rewarded with cash.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).