SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a driver who hit a man on the side of the road and drove off without stopping to help.

Officers found the injured man in the street at Loop 1604 and Potranco on the far west side just after 11:30p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 25-year-old homeless man was panhandling on the street at the time. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Once found, the driver will face charges of failure to stop and render aid. If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.

© 2018 KENS